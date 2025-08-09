Audu Ogbeh was a patriot, principled politician — Atiku

A former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has described the sudden demise of a former Minister of Agriculture Minister and nationalist, Chief Innocent Audu Ogbeh, as a rude shock and loss of a patriot and principled politician.

In a statement by his Media Office on Saturday, he said Ogbeh was a quintessential gentleman, affable and amiable friend and reliable political ally.

Abubakar said his immense contributions to nation-building would be sorely missed.

The Waziri of Adamawa recalled that Ogbeh’s chairmanship of the Peoples Democratic Party (2001-2005) was impactful.

The multi-linguist farmer politician, Ogbeh, was also a renowned family man, an Idoma community steward, and a great ambassador of Nigeria globally.

He said: “He was a detribalized and development-minded politician.

“One who combined intellectualism with pragmatism.

“He was also a true defender of liberal democracy.

“His type is difficult to replace.”

The former Vice President commiserated with the family, friends, people of Benue State, and Nigerians at large.

He prayed that the Almighty would blissfully rest his soul and comfort his nuclear family, friends, and political associates.

