Audit Report: Ogun House requests additional documents from poly

The Ogun State House of Assembly on Friday ordered the authorities of the state Polytechnic of Health and Allied Sciences, Ilese-Ijebu to provide it with additional documents to aid its committee on Public Accounts to consider the institution’s financial report.

The assembly said that this was to enable its committee to promote accountability and transparency in carrying out its oversight function.

The Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts, Damilare Bello, made the request after the Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr. Yinka Akinbo, had presented the institution’s 2023 financial report before the lawmakers in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The Assembly also requested for the immediate submission of additional documents on honorarium on sitting allowance, other equipment and purchase of motor vehicles.

Bello, however, commended the management of the institution for achieving some level of increment in the revenue drive of the institution.

He lauded the institution’s management team for the re-accreditation of some courses and 11 others to further broaden the educational programmes being taught in the polytechnic.

The chairman of the committee added that the exercise was not meant to witch-hunt, but a part of the constitutional responsibilities of the House of Assembly.

