Audit Filing Complaint: NITDA publishes 1,213 firms

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) had published 1, 213 companies as the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) audit filing compliant organizations’ list.

Head, Cooperate Affairs and External Relations of the agency, Hadiza Umar said this Friday in a statement she issued in Abuja.

She said the list was an authoritative repository of organizations that had prioritised compliance with the NDPR, and become a reference point for global law firms, multinationals, investors, and compliance enthusiasts.

“The list indicates those organisations that have undergone the NDPR Audit process to ascertain their level of compliance, and identify areas for improvement.

“All the listed organisations have engaged a Data Protection Compliance Organization (DPCO) to train their staff, and to implement basic data protection protocols.

“The list comprises 1,213 organizations from 13 sectors that contribute to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product,” Umar said.

The sectors included Health, Transport and Logistics, Public Sector, Industrial and Extractive, ICT and Media, Energy and Power, Education, Finance, Commerce, and Consulting.

The organisations also included Crown Flour Mills Ltd, Dangote Flour Mills PLC,Olam Nigeria Ltd,FarmCrowdy Ltd,Julius Berger Companies, and Landmark Africa.

Others are: Vitafoam Nigeria PLC,Coca-Cola Nigeria Ltd,JMG Ltd,MAY & BAKER Nigeria PLC,Dufil Prima Foods PLC,OK Foods Ltd, among others.

Umar directed that the comprehensive list was published on NITDA’s website and accessible through this link https://nitda.gov.ng/official-ndpr-audit-list-2021/.

NDPR was established on January 25, 2019 in line with NITDA’s Act for the protection of citizens’ data and privacy, among other requirements. NAN