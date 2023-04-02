Audio: Keyamo blasts Oyedepo, says Peter Obi’s presidential ambition is dead

Minister of State for Labour and Spokesperson of Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has reacted to the leaked audio conversation between the Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, Peter Obi and the Founder of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo.

The audio clip released by online newspaper, Peoples Gazzete, has set the social media on fire since Saturday.

In the audio, Obi was heard begging Oyedepo to help him mobilise Christian voters ahead of the election especially those in the North Central states of Kwara, Kogi and Niger, declaring the election was a religious war.

Obi was repeatedly heard saying, ‘Yes Daddy”, while the conversation lasted.

Keyamo while reacting to the conversation, said God has exposed Obi for declaring a religious war in a multi-religious and multi-ethnic country, declaring his dream to become a President one day is dead.

In a statement, Keyamo said, “Having confirmed the authenticity of what is now known as the Peter Obi ‘Yes-daddy’ audio, I think the real culprit here are the so-called ‘men of God’ who allowed themselves to be used by an unscrupulous politician to seek to inflame religious passions in our dear country in the name of politics.

“So, when they were telling their hapless adherents that they heard the voice of the Lord, it was actually Peter Obi’s telephone calls they heard and not God’s voice. This is deceitful, shameful and disgusting. Imagine a so-called ‘man of God’ comparing notes with a politician as to what he said or what he would say on the pulpit in order to get him votes.

“I hope this sufficiently embarrasses the ‘men of God’ in Nigeria to forthwith desist from using the pulpit for politics and the Church-goers to stop being teleguided by their self-serving ‘men of God’.

“As for Peter Obi who declared an election a ‘religious war’ in a multi-religious and multi-ethnic country like ours, the real God has just exposed him and his dream to be Nigeria’s President one day has just died a natural death. ‘Yes-daddy’ is now permanently etched in the consciousness of the nation and we will NEVER forget!”