The authorities of Auchi Polytechnic in Edo, have debunked rumours on social media about the demise of the institution’s Rector, Dr Sunny Jimah.

A statement by the institution’s public relations officer, Mustapha Oshiobugie and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday, in Benin, said there was no truth about the rumoured death of the rector.

“The management of the Polytechnic states categorically that the Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr. M. S. Jimah is alive.

“The public is advised to simply disregard the news. It is the Almighty God that gives life and by His grace, the Rector is alive.”