Aubameyang: Why I left Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says he left Arsenal only because of a problem with manager Mikel Arteta.

Aubameyang was unveiled by Barcelona on Thursday having joined as a free transfer until 2025, after agreeing the mutual termination of his Arsenal contract.

The striker was halfway through a three-year deal that Arteta helped convince him to sign in September 2020.

But their relationship broke down beyond repair after Arteta froze Aubameyang out and stripped him of the captaincy last month following a breach of discipline.

Aubameyang said: “I think the problem was only with him (Arteta) and he made the decision.

“I can’t say much, he wasn’t happy and that’s it.

“It happened like that.

“He wasn’t very happy, I stayed very calm and that’s it.

“They were difficult months but I think that’s how football is sometimes.

“For my part I have never wanted to do something wrong and now I think that this is the past and I want to think about the present and right now that is my answer.”

Aubameyang took the decision to fly to Barcelona on deadline day before any deal had been agreed and without either club knowing in order to be ready to act and undergo a medical if terms were agreed, staying with his dad Pierre who has a house in Barcelona while he waited.

He said: “I really wanted to come here, that’s why I came in the morning, because I wanted to get things done.

“We waited until the last moment because it was a bit difficult with Arsenal but in the end I’m here.

“It was a very long day, crazy.

“We signed two minutes from the end.

“It was very long, I was with my dad at his house hoping that everything would be fine.

“In the end they called me in the afternoon to go do the medical check-up and I went very happy.

“A little stress at the end, but all good.

“I’ve always had the dream of playing in LaLiga.

“It’s an incredible opportunity for me.

“This is the chance of a lifetime.

“Everyone knows that Barca is one of the best clubs in the world.

“I’m very happy.”