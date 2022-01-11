Aubameyang training in hotel room for Ghana tie

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is training in his hotel room in a bid to give himself the best chance possible of making an impact for Gabon at the Africa Cup of Nations, according to head coach Patrice Neveu.

The Arsenal striker missed the Panthers’ opening match at the ongoing continental showpiece — a 1-0 victory over Comoros on Monday — after testing positive for COVID only four days before that match.

Neveu, speaking in the aftermath of that triumph, is optimistic that Aubameyang, who is asymptomatic, will be able to take part in their second group game against Ghana on Friday.

“His morale is ok, and in the face of this virus, we don’t really have a choice,” Neveu told ESPN. “He’s doing exercises in his hotel room, he’s able to work on an exercise bike, he’s doing sessions.

“We have four days [until the Ghana match] so we’re hopeful, he doesn’t have any fever and we’re hoping that he tests negative.”

Aubameyang, OGC Nice midfielder Mario Lemina, and coach Anicet Yala all tested positive upon arrival at Yaounde airport last week, with the players arriving in Cameroon following some leisure time in Dubai.

“His mood is good,” Neveu continued. “This is his Nations Cup, and he really wanted to be here, he wanted to play in that first match.

“Mario has already tested negative, so we’re looking forward to getting a strong player back.”