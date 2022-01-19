Aubameyang offered to Barca

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been offered to Barcelona.

Mundo Deportivo said Aubameyang has been offered to Barcelona in the January transfer window.

Barca have been offered an ‘endless’ list of players, including Aubameyang.

The likes of Edinson Cavani (Manchester United), Paulo Dybala (Juventus) and more have also been made available to the Blaugrana.

The Gabon international has flown back to London from the Africa Cup of Nations after being diagnosed with minor heart problems.