Aubameyang leaves Arsenal for AFCON 2021, to miss Man City match

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has reportedly decided to link up with the Gabon national team for the Africa Cup of Nations early and will miss the contest with Manchester City on Saturday.

The former Borussia Dortmund man has not featured for the club since being stripped of the captaincy for multiple disciplinary breaches earlier in December.

Premier League clubs will be able to keep hold of their AFCON stars until January 3, with Arsenal’s contingent therefore set to be available for the clash with Man City on New Year’s Day.

However, The Athletic reports that Aubameyang has already reported for international duty and will therefore not be at Mikel Arteta’s disposal for the visit of the champions.

The report added that Aubameyang was “unlikely” to be recalled for the meeting with Pep Guardiola’s side anyway, and he is believed to be assessing his options ahead of the January transfer window.

Barcelona, Juventus and Newcastle United have all been credited with an interest in Aubameyang, who boasts seven goals from 15 games in all tournaments this term.