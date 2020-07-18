Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fired Arsenal into the FA Cup final with two well-taken goals against Manchester City at an empty Wembley.

The Gunners were under pressure for large spells of the game but their star forward was clinical with his chances when it mattered.

City dominated the opening stages with Arsenal’s defence looking nervy in possession, especially when trying to play out from the back.

But it was Arsenal who would break the deadlock as Aubameyang, moments after missing a fine one-on-one chance, turned home Nicolas Pepe’s deep cross.

City could not force a response before the interval, with Arsenal coming close to doubling their lead as Shkodran Mustafi’s header was tipped over by Ederson.

City were creating plenty of chances in the second half and were denied a penalty as VAR and referee Jon Moss agreed that Raheem Sterling had not been tripped by Mustafi.

Those misses came back to haunt the FA Cup holders with 20 minutes remaining as Arsenal broke forward on the counter-attack and Aubameyang raced onto Kieran Tierney’s pass to calmly slot home his second and double the lead.

City dominated possession in the closing stages of the match with Arsenal penned into their own half but could not find the goal that would get them back into the tie.

Mikel Arteta only left the Manchester club in December to take the job at Arsenal, but has already comeback to haunt Pep Guardiola.