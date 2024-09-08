AU writes South Africa, Nigeria as race for AFRIMA 2025, 2026 hosting rights hosts up

South Africa may become the host of the next two editions of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) after receiving a letter of invitation from the African Union (AU) to take advantage of the hosting rights for the 2025 and 2026 editions of the prestigious award

The invitation was extended through a letter with reference number HHS/CUL/16/170.23 signed by Her Excellency, Ambassador Minata Samate Cessouma, the African Union Commission’s Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs, and Social Development.

The Republic of Nigeria has also received a letter similar to the one about South Africa hosting the music event. This has caused excitement and discussion within the African music community.

The AU stated that the invitation aligns with its policies for the strategic transformation of Africa through social integration as per the AU Agenda 2063, the Charter for African Cultural Renaissance, and the AU Plan for Action on Cultural and Creative Industry.

The AU said AFRIMA is a global platform that celebrates and develops Africa’s diverse musical talents and cultural heritage, highlighting the significant opportunities hosting such a prestigious event presents for the selected host country.

“Since 2014, the African Union has been partnering and working successfully with AFRIMA to develop, celebrate and promote African music globally for integration/inclusivity, economic prosperity and world peace via its seven core pillars: (1) Music Awards, (2) Music Festivals; (3) AFRIMA creative Academy; (4) Talent Discovery and Promotions; (5) Music Business Hub; (6) Advocacy; (7) Advisory and Policy Debates,” the letter reads.

“AFRIMA is the biggest and longest-running music award and platform in Africa, with a huge global appeal, diaspora audience, and youthful fans. The main events of AFRIMA are usually broadcast live to over 84 countries around the world after a continental and global roadshow, with thousands of music artists, actors, celebrities, members of the diplomatic corps, professionals in the creative space, tourists, media and fans from all over the world converging on the host country.”

The last edition of AFRIMA was successfully hosted and partnered with the government of the Republic of Senegal in the city of Dakar. The privilege of hosting AFRIMA is typically granted to a country that demonstrates the ability and determination to fulfill the requirements and conditions.

Nigeria, Ghana, and Senegal have been reliable hosts that have helped the event grow and succeed in the past. However, South Africa’s potential bid presents the possibility of new perspectives and opportunities.

AFRIMA’s Country Director, Lekunutu Seboko, confirmed that his country’s government received the letter from the African Union. He added that there have been very positive reviews about the possibility of hosting the show in South Africa.

Seboko expressed South Africa’s eagerness to take on the hosting mantle, citing the country’s rich musical heritage and infrastructural capabilities as key assets in its potential bid.

He said, “South Africa has a rich musical heritage and a deep cultural renaissance. Our nation has been at the forefront of pushing the boundaries of African music to a global audience. Hosting a monumental music event like AFRIMA is a testament to our ever-growing influence on the continent, musically and culturally.

“AFRIMA is a well-known brand in South Africa, and it would be a fantastic opportunity to host the show for the first time. Our country’s diverse culture and excellent facilities make us confident that we can deliver an exceptional AFRIMA experience. We have state-of-the-art venues, excellent transportation networks, and a diverse cultural landscape that will provide an electrifying backdrop for the awards.

“We are aware that South Africa is fully prepared to showcase our world-class infrastructure, vibrant cultural scene, and unparalleled hospitality. We have repeatedly demonstrated our capacity, we have hosted other world-class events, and are not oblivious to the inherent economic benefits of hosting an event like this.”

Corroborating Seboko, AFRIMA’s Director of Sponsorship and Partnership, Matlou Tsotetsi, said the event is poised to stimulate the economic boost expected from the influx of visitors, increased tourism, and heightened global attention.

“The hospitality, retail, and entertainment industries stand to gain immensely from the thousands of visitors who will be attending the event,” Lekunutu noted. “Beyond the immediate financial impact, the long-term benefits include increased investment in our creative industries and a strengthened international reputation for South Africa as a destination for major cultural events.

“AFRIMA is more than just an awards show; it’s a platform for showcasing African talent on a global stage. The exposure that South African artists and industries will receive is invaluable, and we expect this to translate into new opportunities for our local creatives.

The Acting Director for Social Development, Culture, and Sports Division, African Union Commission, Angela Martins, confirming the invitation and request to bid for the hosting rights extended to the two countries, reiterated that AFRIMA provides a unique opportunity for the host country to showcase its rich cultural heritage, develop her music sector, promote tourism, and stimulate economic growth.

“This call to action comes as part of the AU’s commitment to promoting cultural exchange, unity, and economic development across the African continent. We urge the governments of South Africa and Nigeria to seize this opportunity to strengthen intra-African collaboration (in line with AFCTA) within the music industry and enhance their international visibility positively.

“AFRIMA serves as a premier platform for African artists in Africa and diaspora to showcase their talent, gain international exposure, and connect with audiences worldwide,” she said.

She added that as the bidding process is inching towards its deadline, the African Union remains committed to providing support and guidance to ensure a successful hosting of AFRIMA.

She also reiterated the AUC’s readiness to work closely with the selected host country to maximize the impact of the event on the African music industry, tourism, general economic growth, and socio-cultural landscape.

According to Martins, AU, and AFRIMA are looking for African countries with appropriate infrastructure to play host to the global musical event.

Meanwhile, the Moroccan government has also indicated an interest in talking to the International Committee of AFRIMA on the possibility of hosting the AFRIMA main events or the build-up events to align with the hosting of the Africa Cup of Nations scheduled to be held from December 2025 to January 18, 2026.

