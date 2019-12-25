To effectively engage the diaspora at the grassroots level, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has announced plans to hold its inaugural Town Hall Meeting for Diaspora Focal Point Officers in various states of the federation in 2020.

Dr. Sule Yakubu Bassi, the Secretary of the Commission, stated this when he received Macaulay Kanu, Chairman, AU 6th Region Canada (AU6RC) and Policy Adviser, Diaspora Affairs, African Union.

Bassi, who received the delegation on behalf of Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of the Commission, said their coming was timely as many projects had been lined up for the coming year.

He attributed the excellent feats of many Nigerians abroad to resources, skills and talents, as well as, comporting themselves as good Nigerian Ambassadors.

According to him, investing back home through Corporate Social Responsibility projects, medical missions, donations and establishing companies, is paramount to sustainable growth for the nation’s economy.

The NiDCOM Secretary added that within six months of its existence, the Commission had successfully held many activities such as third Badagry Door of Return ceremony, second Nigerian Diaspora Investment Summit, Diaspora Day on July 25 and other interventions.

He said with the prompting from the Commission, many Nigerian states now mark their own respective Diaspora days.

Bassi said 16 states in Nigeria have Diaspora Focal Points within the offices of their respective Governors, with nine states producing two Commissioners, three Special Advisers and four Senior Special Assistants on Diaspora.

Earlier, Kanu expressed his delight on the establishment of the Commission, advised on the importance to understand the AU’s framework and align with the Continental plan.

The AU Policy Adviser expressed his wish for Nigeria to be a trail blazer in diaspora affairs, as some African countries had invested heavily in diaspora related matters.

He expressed the readiness of AU to facilitate states on the best diaspora practices, which ranges from research to support system in diaspora mapping.

Kanu urged Nigerians to tap into the Decade of People of African Descent, a UN event set up to recognise that people of African descent represent a distinct group whose human rights must be promoted and protected.

The AU6RC Chairman said a pilot project was kick-started to help women and youths, adding that the project was adopted by diasporans in Canada to form a consortium to strategise and help create jobs for young Africans.

He announced that the project will be launched in every African state, with a focus on six interventions, known as TRADES, which stands for “Technology, Retail, Agronomy, Development and 4Es (Education, Entrepreneurship, Employment, Engagement) and Skills Development,” that will help to tackle unemployment and boost youth empowerment in Africa.