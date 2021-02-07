President Muhammadu Buhari has called for a comprehensive reform of the structures and operations of the African Union to make it more functional in meeting targets.

Buhari, in a statement issued by Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Sunday warned that the organisation would become stale, except it becomes more result-oriented.

Buhari made the call in an intervention at the ongoing two-day 34th Summit of the AU, held virtually.

“As your excellences are no doubt aware, global realities demand that the AU be overhauled, if it must remain relevant in intergovernmental processes.

“We must work concertedly to ensure a productive, self-sufficient and purpose-driven organisation that will fully serve the interests of the people.

“As we commence the operationalisation of this new structure and system, Nigeria demands a truly reformed, efficient and effective AU Commission, one that is fully committed to the discharge of its duties and responsibilities,’’ the President said.

Buhari commended President Paul Kagame of Rwanda for presenting a special report on the need to reform the AU.

He also appreciated the support of Heads of State and Government of the African Union in the election of Amb. Bankole Adeoye as Commissioner, Political Affairs, Peace and Security.

He noted with gratitude the overwhelming and historic endorsement of the ambassador with 55 votes, an indication that all the members voted.

He congratulated the career diplomat, who also serves as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the AU and UNECA.

The president urged Adeoye to deploy his knowledge and experience in foreign policy and diplomacy, particularly on bilateral and multilateral issues, to bring value to the new position.

Buhari assured Adeoye of the country’s support.

The Nigerian leader congratulated all elected members of the African Union Commission, 2021 which include the Chairman, Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chad and Deputy Chairman, Dr Monique Nsanzabaganwa, Rwanda.