AU member states need more sensitization on African human and people’s rights – Osinbajo  

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says that Africa Union member states need more sensitization on the role of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

“I think one of the critical issues is more sensitization,” he noted during a meeting on Friday with judges of the court, led by its president, Lady Justice Imani Daud Aboud, at the Arusha office of the AU judicial agency.

“One of the critical issues is more sensitization among member states of the African Union. I think that more countries would be more willing (to identify as required with the court). I think that governments just require more assurance, especially on the issue of complementarity.”

Two years ago, in May 2019, judges of the court had visited Professor Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights is a continental court established by member states of the African Union by virtue of Article 1 of the Protocol to the Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights which came into operation in November 2006 seeking to enhance the protection of human and peoples’ rights on the continent.

He also expressed his strong faith in the work of the court.

He said, “I believe very strongly in the International and Regional Court system, especially with respect to the protection of human rights.”

In her own remarks, Hon. Justice Imani informed the vice president that one of the big challenges the court faces is that more African states are yet to ratify the protocol and make the declaration under Article 34 (6).

She, however, said that the court was doing its best in the circumstance, and the 62nd session of the court would be starting next week to deliberate on cases before it.

In attendance at the meeting were the vice president of the court, Justice Blaise Tchikay; other justices, and the registrar, Dr. Robert Eno.

The Nigerian High Commissioner to Tanzania, Ambassador Hamisu Umaru Takalmawa accompanied the vice president to the meeting.