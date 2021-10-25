ATTF laud Nigerian for assuming new role

The African Table Tennis Federation has congratulated Bankole Anderson on his appointment as the Chairman of its Para Commission.

ATTF commended the boss of the Special Fraud Unit of the Nigeria Police in letter sighted by The Eagle Online.

The letter, sighted on Sunday, was signed by the African Table Tennis President, Khaled El-Salhy.

In the statement, El-Salhy said the body was pleased with Anderson’s appointment as the Para Commission Chairman for the period of 2021 and 2024.

The ATTF boss also noted that Anderson’s appointment was due to his remarkable achievements within the African Table Tennis field.

“I wish the best of luck for the whole group of such committees under your leadership,” the ATTF president said.