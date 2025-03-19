Attempted murder: Court dismisses traditional ruler’s no case submission

Justice Kareem Adedokun of the Oyo State High Court in Ibadan has dismissed the no case submission filed by Oba Solomon Akinola, Oloko of Oko and 14 others in a case of attempted murder and land grabbing instituted against them.

Adedokun dismissed the application in his ruling on Wednesday, adding that the prayer for no case submission had no merit.

“The prosecution has been able to establish various facts through the different witnesses who were the victims in the matter.

“Also, the witnesses were able to identify all the defendants as perpetrators of the offences.

“Therefore, the no case submission filed by the defence counsel has no merit and same is dismissed,” the judge held.

He consequently adjourned the suit until April 14 for the defendants to open their case.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the defence counsel, L.A. Hammed, had prayed the court to declare that his clients had no case to answer because the prosecution had proven no case against them.

NAN reports that the co-defendants in the trial are: Chief Sunday Aderinto, Chief Jimoh Asimiyu, Timothy Aderinto, Matthew Akintaro, Rafiu Ganiu and Adejare Adeleru.

Others include: Samson Ogunmola Zachiaus Adeleru, Kamorudeen Ajibade, Raji Rasaq, Mutiu Arowosaye, Oyeyemi Oyelekan Olusegun Oyelekan and Sheriff Adio.

The defendants, who are facing 27 counts bordering on alleged attempted murder, assault, robbery, stealing and land grabbing, had pleaded not guilty.

The offences were allegedly committed on May 7, 10, 27, and September 3, 2021, respectively at Aagba, in Surulere Local Government area of Oyo State.

According to I.O. Abdulazeez, the state counsel, the indigenes of Aagba, including Dr Isaac Abiodun, one of the affected landlords, had petitioned the Inspector General of Police that the defendants had been doing everything possible to kill him and convert his land situated in Aagba village to theirs.

The prosecution counsel stated that the offences contravened sections 516, 355, 320, 332, 390 (3), 7 (4), 7(c) 451 of the Criminal Codes Cap 38 vol. ii 38 Law of Oyo State 2000.

