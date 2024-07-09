Attempted bomb detonation: Fubara surprised at police prolonged silence

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has expressed surprise at the prolonged silence of the Nigerian Police Force over the attempted detonation of an explosive device beside the Presidential Hotel.

Governor Fubara spoke after swearing in Emmanuel Frank-Fubara as the new Commissioner for Finance in Port Harcourt.

He noted that the explosive device was detonated by some protesters demanding elongation of tenure of former chairmen of local government councils in Rivers State.

The governor maintained that if such was done by supporters linked to him, terrorism charges would have been slammed on them swiftly without delay.

He insisted that Rivers State with the current political crisis had one enemy who vehemently opposed the current administration, with others making frenetic efforts to sink the state.

Fubara recalled several prayers upheld by his predecessors, including the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, that Rivers State was dedicated to God and those who fought it would continue to experience inexplicable trouble and defeat.

He said: “I am wondering after how many weeks now, the Nigerian Police is still not able to come out and make a statement about the attempt by the man that tried to detonate a dynamite in front of Presidential Hotel, Port Harcourt.

“I am still wondering why it has not happened, but maybe, if it was any other thing that has to do with us, they would have charged the person for terrorism.

“But you see, this God that I serve, we are serving genuinely.

“This God that Rivers State has been dedicated to by our predecessors, because when they make statements, they say: ‘Rivers State belongs to God,’ and that is the God that is saving and lifting us.”

The governor pointed out that his administration was satisfied with the Rivers State House of Assembly led by Victor Oko-Jumbo, saying they were duly recognised by law to carry on with its legislative duties.

Fubara charged the newly sworn-in Commissioner not to disappoint the confidence reposed in him.

He also urged him to use the opportunity to touch lives, while making the state proud with the quality of service he would render.

According to him: “It doesn’t matter how long or short I have known him.

“But within the short period of knowing him, he has proven himself to be a gentleman.”

Fubara promised that his administration would continue to offer services and deliver quality development projects that would truly advance the state on a progressive pedestal that will also translate to quality living for the people.

“By the special grace of God, when we leave, there should be genuine positive things that people will see and say, yes, this government meant well for the good people of Rivers,” he added.

