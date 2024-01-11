Attacks: Police strengthen security on Abuja-Kaduna Expressway

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered for additional deployment of personnel on the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway in response to the growing concerns about security on the road.

This was contained in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Thursday in Abuja.

The statement said the deployment was to enhance safety and security in the area.

Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, said: “Recognising the paramount importance of securing this critical transportation artery, the I-G has intensified deployments of police officers and security paraphernalia.

“This is aimed at leveraging advanced technology and strategic resources to bolster the overall security infrastructure along the route.”

Egbetokun directed the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Operations, Ede Ekpeji, to strictly supervise the personnel detailed for operations on the route.

Egbetokun said the proactive step was aimed at reassuring citizens and travellers of their safety as the increased presence of security forces on the road would serve as a deterrent to criminal elements.

He expressed the need for collaboration among security agencies and concerned communities in the region and urged the public to remain vigilant, report suspicious activities and cooperate with security personnel.

The I-G said collective effort was crucial in maintaining the security and well-being of residents and travellers on the route.

He said the measures were part of efforts of the police to ensure a secured and peaceful environment.