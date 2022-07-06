Attacks on Buhari’s convoy, Kuje Prison show security lapse — Group

A group under the aegis of Victory Advocates of Nigeria, Wednesday, described the attacks on the presidential advance convoy and Nigerian Correctional Centre, Kuje, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, by suspected terrorists as indications of the total collapse of security architecture under the All Progressives Congress government.

The youth group urged Nigerians to rescue themselves by bidding bye to the bad governance of the APC through their votes.

VAN National President, Prince Seyi Ajibola, and National Publicity Secretary, Musa Adamu, who condemned the attacks, said, “No one is safe in Nigeria. If the number one citizen of our great country can be under attack in his territory, then other Nigerians are in serious problem.”

Akinola and Adamu spoke in a statement titled, “Attacks on Buhari’s convoy, correctional centre, sign of total collapse of Nigeria security architecture – VAN”.

In Katsina State, on Tuesday, the convoy of vehicles conveying the advance team of security guards, protocol and media officers ahead of the trip of President Muhammadu Buhari to Daura for Sallah was attacked while the custodial centre at Kuje was also attacked same day.

The VAN leaders urged Nigerians “to get their Permanent Voter Cards and vote out the APC to have their hopes restored. We will not enjoy security without development, we will not enjoy development without security, and we will not enjoy either without respect for human rights.”

VAN, which concluded that the PDP was the only party capable of restoring hope, security and good governance to Nigeria, reiterated the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s preparedness to kickstart Nigeria to make it work again.