The Nigerian Army has pledged to protect all orientation camps and corps lodges of the National Youth Service Corps in the South East amid current insecurity in the zone.

The General Officer Commanding 82 Division of the Nigeria Army in Enugu State, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, gave the assurance in Enugu on Monday when the Director of the South East Area Office of the NYSC, Ngozi Nwatarali, visited him.

Lagbaja requested that NYSC State Coordinators in the South East should update and compile addresses of all Corps lodges in the region and liaise with the various Brigade Commanders for effective security strategy.

The GOC observed that the security challenge in the South East was still at the lowest spectrum of insurgency.

He further noted that criminal elements were attacking national assets at the moment and that the condition might degenerate to kidnapping if not nipped in the bud.

However, the military commander assured the NYSC management that they were working assiduously to ensure the security of corps members at all times.

He equally promised to post more armed military personnel to protect the camps and to ensure synergy between NYSC and the Nigerian Army in the South East.

On her part, Nwatarali called on the GOC to join hands with other security agencies to achieve the goal of effective security of corps members and NYSC orientation camps.

The regional Director also prayed for an urgent and timely response by security personnel in case of any threat to lives of corps members.