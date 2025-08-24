Attackers of worshipers during prayer cowards — Katsina State

The Katsina State Government has described as cowards the bandits who attacked and killed 28 morning worshippers in a Mosque in Malumfashi Local Government Area.

The Acting Governor of the state, Alhaji Faruq Lawal-Jobe, made the remark in Katsina on Saturday, describing the incident as “sad and most unfortunate”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lawal-Jobe said this while inaugurating eight new Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) procured by the state government to strengthen the fight against banditry.

NAN recalls that in the early hours of August 18, 2025, suspected bandits attacked the worshippers during prayer at Unguwan Mantau.

Lawal-Jobe said: “We have invested so much in terms of security assets.

“We have also succeeded at least in securing four of the eight frontline local governments, including Jibia, Batsari, Kankara and Danmusa.

“So, the battle is not over until it is won.

“And, therefore, we will not relent, we will not be distracted by the cowardly attitude of the bandits, because they are cowards.

“Instead of confronting the people, they decided to attack them very early in the morning when they were performing their obligatory duties.”

Lawal-Jobe said the government had saluted the courage of the community “because the bandits made several attempts to enter the village, and they made resistance, that is why the bandits resolved to do what they did.

“But, thanks be to Allah, 76 of the kidnapped victims were freed early this morning, apart from those that escaped during their way to the bush.”

The acting governor further revealed that the State Government had also sought the intervention of the Federal Government.

He added: “Yesterday, our senators and the members of the House of Representatives met with the leadership of the security forces.

“We are getting support in terms of personnel and assets.

“So, tomorrow, we’ll be hosting the Chief of Army Staff, who will come for an assessment.

“And we are going to provide them with additional information on areas where we require their support.”

Lawal-Jobe commended the locals for their efforts toward providing timely information, saying: “We’ll not be distracted.

“We will continue until we have a secure state.”

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr. Nasir Mu’azu, told newsmen that the State Government had so far invested about N36 billion in addressing insecurity.

Mu’azu said Katsina State could now boast to be one of the states with the highest number of security assets in the region.

According to him, the state has 43 Armoured Personnel Carriers, including the eight newly delivered ones.

The commissioner further emphasised the need for community participation in the fight against insecurity, saying: “Security is a community-driven effort.

“We urge everyone to contribute to this noble cause.

“Our doors are open for anyone willing to assist, and we remain committed to transparency in all our security investments.”

