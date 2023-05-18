Attack on US Convoy: Anambra promises rewards for information leading to arrest

The Press Secretary to Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State, Christian Aburime, said that the state government has promised rewards for any information that could lead to the arrest of the fleeing criminals that attacked the convoy of the United States of America Consulate in Anambra State.

The Eagle Online recalls that the convoy was attacked on Tuesday on Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state.

Three staff of the US Consulate from Lagos State and four policemen with them were shot dead.

So also were two staff and a policeman abducted.

In a statement on Thursday, Aburime said: “We call on anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the criminals to offer same on our secured security phone numbers or to any of the security agencies and such informant will be handsomely rewarded. Investigations are underway.

“We assure our residents and visitors of our continued commitment to law and order.

“If anything, this incident has emboldened our drive.”