Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the invasion of the Federal High Court in Abuja by operatives of the Department of State Services seeking to rearrest the Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore.

The operatives stormed the court, presided over by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, seeking to arrest Sowore and his co-traveller, Olawale Bakare, have been in the custody of the DSS for more than four months over the planned #RevolutionNow.

Both of them were released late on Thursday after a threat by Justice Ojukwu giving the Service 24 hours to free Sowore and Bakare, having met their bail terms.

Reacting to the development that saw Sowore rearrested and Justice Ojukwu running for cover, Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2019 elections in Nigeria, said it was sad that such could occur in Nigeria.

In a statement he personally signed, Abubakar said: “Today, I am in extreme anguish of spirit having watched the unfortunate drama that played itself out at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, in which agents of the state not only caused a commotion in court in order to frustrate a judgment of a court of competent authority.

“Never in the history of Nigerian democracy has a judge been treated in such a disdainful and brazen attack on not just her person and office, but on the entire judiciary. This is unacceptable. It is a rape on the sanctity of the court. Nigeria is not a dictatorship. We are a democracy, no matter how inconvenient this fact is to the powers that have forced themselves on us.

“I call for an immediate inquiry to be set up to identify those responsible for the maltreatment meted out to Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu and the desecration of her court, and indeed the Nigerian judiciary. They must be sanctioned to the highest extent permissible by our laws.

“I further call for all law enforcement agencies in Nigeria to immediately respect not just the court order made by Justice Ojukwu, but the order of any court in Nigeria, on any detainee, be it Omoyele Sowore, Sambo Dasuki or Ibrahim Zakzaky, among others.

“We cannot have a situation where our government is quick to obey foreign court orders and even quicker to disobey domestic court orders. This is symptomatic of a mindset that is servile to foreign powers and brutal to Nigerians.

“Without the rule of law, there can be no rule at all. Power in Nigeria still flows from the people, not from the barrel of a gun. I call on all men and women of goodwill not to keep quiet or sit on the fence at times like this.

“To keep Nigeria a democracy is the paramount duty of all concerned stakeholders. Please speak up against this tyranny and side with the Nigerian people.”