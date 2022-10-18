Attack On Nigerian Students: NiDCOM boss, Twitter users engage in verbal war

Following the attack on Nigerian students in an Indian university, the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa has been enmeshed in social media scuffle with the opposition Labour Party LP Presidential candidate, Peter Obi supporters, popular called obidient.

Recall that on Monday, October 17, 2022, multiple reports have it that some Nigerian students at GD Goenka University in Gurugam, India were attacked.

Images on social media showed some Indian students with weapons chasing their Nigerian counterparts.

Reacting to the development, Dabiri-Erewa explained that the incident happened Saturday, October 15, 2022, following a football match between African and Indian students.

“This happened Sat (Saturday) as a result of a fracas, during a football match between African and Indian students.

“The Nigerian Mission immediately took custody of 86 Nigerian students, invited the representatives of the Indian government and got their commitment to ensuring the safety of the students who then returned back to campus on Sunday.”

She, therefore called for calm, saying normalcy has been restored.

However, as social media users continue to discuss the attack on Nigerian students in India, a tweep, @sensegiver1, who identified himself as a supporter of Peter Obi, verbally abused Abike, describing her as a ‘mumu woman’.

‘Mumu’ is a local word used to describe a foolish person.

The supporter’s tweet said: “She should go to Indonesia and see how Nigerians are treated.

Mumu woman supporting a failed government. She’s equally part of the failure. Eye service!”

Three hours after, Dabiri-Erewa fired back in the same coin describing the obidient as ‘Ode’, a Yoruba word for a foolish person.

She further thanked the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA fkor saving her likes, who according to her “go to Indonesia, carry drugs, do cultism and come begging to be rescued from death sentence.

However, Dabiri-Erewa’s reaction to the Obidient’s tweet has generated a conversation on Twitter, as many accused her of stereotyping the community of Nigerians living in Indonesia because of a personal insult, others blamed @sensegiver1 for insulting the NiDCOM Chairman in the first instance.