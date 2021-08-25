Attack on NDA will hasten process of ending criminality – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said the attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) by gunmen would rather hasten the process of ridding the country of all sorts of criminal elements.

The President, who reacted to Tuesday’s attack on the NDA’s permanent facility in Afaka, Kaduna State during which some personnel serving within the institution were killed, however, vowed that the victims of the attack would not die in vain.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari affirmed the consequences of the attack would finally result in the wiping out of criminalities in the country.

“The attack launched on the facility of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) on Tuesday, rather than throw a dampener into the morale of our Armed Forces as it is intended to, will buoy their determination to make a decisive end of criminality in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has said.

“Noting that the attack, which led to loss of lives, came at a time that the military had put insurgents, bandits, kidnappers, and other types of criminals on the retreat, the President says the heinous action would accelerate the total uprooting of evil in the polity, which members of the Armed Forces are solidly resolved to accomplish in the shortest possible time.

“Commiserating with the families who lost their loved ones, and praying God to comfort them, President Buhari vowed that the deceased would not die in vain, as the degenerate act would have consequences that will eventually clean the country of vermin, and emancipate the polity from deliberate, targeted and contrived atrocious acts.

“The President thanks all Nigerians who value and appreciate the efforts of our military, and urges those playing hateful politics with the dastardly act to desist, noting that rather than recriminations, this is the time for all patriots and people of goodwill to support and encourage those who are in the vanguard of the battle against wickedness in the land,” the statement said.