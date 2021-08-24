Attack on NDA, assault on Nigeria’s territorial integrity – Kaduna Assembly Speaker

Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Alhaji Yusuf Zailani, has described the invasion, killing and abduction at Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) as an assault on the country’s territorial integrity

Zailani, who stated this in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ibrahim Danfulani, in Kaduna, on Tuesday, said that the incident must be treated with all seriousness and thoroughly investigated.

The speaker described NDA as the premier training citadel for members of Nigeria’s armed forces and pride to the country and Africa.

He said that attack on such an institution was unacceptable and must be investigated by the military hierarchy.

“It is disheartening and unfortunate for such an attack to have taken place, catching those in charge of its internal security off-guard,” Zailani said.

While commending security personnel for making efforts to decimate bandits and insurgents nationwide, he said that they should not let the NDA incident demoralise them.

“I sincerely commiserate with the families of those who lost their lives.

“I am, however, pleased that the NDA authorities have given assurance that the assailants are being trailed and that they will be apprehended,” the speaker added.