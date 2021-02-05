The Ogun State Police Command has said the attack on herdsmen in the state must stop now.

The Command spoke in a statement by its spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Friday.

A Yoruba activity, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, had during the week led a team to the state to flush out herdsmen who were taking over the farmlands of indigenes and kidnapping them.

In the statement on Friday, Oyeyemi said: “There have been some attacks in the past three days on herdsmen’s’ settlements in the State, especially in Yewa part of the State. The Command notes with sadness that the settlements affected have been in existence in the area for many years, in some cases over 20 years, and inhabited mainly by Nigerian herdsmens of Fulani extraction, some of whom were born and brought up in the area, and speak Yoruba language with proverbs fluently and elegantly. They generally qualified to be called fellow Yorubas!

“Therefore, it is unlawful, indeed unconstitutional, to deny fellow Nigerians the right to live in any part of the country and pursue their legitimate businesses, including cattle rearing. However, it is also advisable that herdsmen should avoid destructions of farmlands, which have been identified as the reason behind their unending disharmony and clashes with farmers and host communities.

“The Command also calls on both farmers and herdsmen, indeed the entire Yoruba and Fulani communities in Yewa and across the State, to fish out criminals especially herdsmen visiting from other states and neighboring countries who are perpetually creating tension amongst them, thus undermining their long and cherished history of peaceful coexistence. It is however, gratifying to note that at a stakeholders meeting yesterday, Thursday 4th February, 2021, held at the palace of Alaye of Ayetoro, attended by representatives of the Fulani and Yoruba communities, and heads of all the security agencies including the army and the DSS, wanton destruction of farmlands by cattle, kidnapping and raping of women as well as reprisal attacks on Fulani settlements were unanimously condemned as criminal and unacceptable, irrespective of the status, tribe or nationality of the perpetrators.

“Meanwhile, the Command has arrested some suspects in connection with the recent incidents, and will make example of them to serve as deterrent to others. Kingpins, procurers and counsellors of these hoodlums will also be fished out to face the law.

“The Command therefore enjoins all the good people of Ogun State to join hands with security agencies in promoting peaceful coexistence amongst all Nigerians living in the State. In the same vein, all the security agencies, have resolved to deal decisively with miscreants and brigands alike, who are bent on fomenting trouble in the State. Ogun State is known for peace, and peace must continue to reign in the State. Parents are therefore advised to call their wards to order, as anyone caught fomenting trouble in any part of the State will be dealt with decisively.”

