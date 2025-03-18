Attack on, burning of Wike’s residence ‘entirely false’ — Police

The Rivers State Police Command has dismissed the reports of the attack on and burning of the residence of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, in Port Harcourt, the state capital by rioters, describing the report as “entirely false”.

Spokesperson of the Command and a Superintendent of Police, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, made this known to newsmen on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that viral videos purportedly showed a palatial residence engulfed in flames, with claims that it belonged to the FCT Minister.

Iringe-Koko, who spoke in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, described the footage as fabricated, alleging that it was the work of individuals seeking to exacerbate the ongoing political tensions in the state.

She said: “The report is entirely false, baseless, and a deliberate attempt by mischief makers to incite unrest and spread fear among law-abiding residents.

“There is no record of any such incident, and normalcy prevails across the state.”

Iringe-Koko urged the public to disregard the reports, which, she said, were intended to cause panic and destabilise the state’s relative peace.

Also Read:

She also warned those responsible for spreading false information to desist from actions capable of inciting public disorder.

“The full weight of the law will be brought upon individuals or groups found guilty of spreading misinformation or attempting to disrupt public peace,” she added.

The police spokesperson reaffirmed the command’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of residents, urging citizens to rely only on credible sources of information.

Iringe-Koko encouraged residents to report any suspicious activities to law enforcement agencies and assured them of their safety.

“Citizens should remain calm and go about their lawful activities without fear of harassment,” the Police Public Relations Officer said.

Post Views: 2