Attack: Former Minister honours DSS invitation

A former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Salami, has honoured the invitation of the Department of State Services (DSS) over an attack on his convoy in Kebbi State on September 1, 2025.

The minister, in the administration of late President Muhammadu Buhari, was summoned by the DSS after the politically-motivated attack.

Malami confirmed on Tuesday that he had honoured the invitation by the DSS.

In a statement on his X handle, he wrote: “I can confirm that I have been invited by the Department of State Services (DSS) to support investigation over attack on my person and convoy in Kebbi State on the 1st of September, 2025.

“I remain committed to cooperating fully with the Department to ensure that their investigation is concluded successfully.

“The petition is apparently triggered by opposition high profile political elements as in the state.

“I must commend the DSS for the professional and transparent manner in which they have conducted their inquiry.

"I was treated with dignity and respect and I remain committed to cooperating fully with the Department to ensure that their investigation is concluded successfully.

“The investigation, as I understand, is linked to a petition initiated by certain high-profile politicians in the state.

"I must commend the DSS for the professional and transparent manner in which they have conducted their inquiry."

