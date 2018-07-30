Atletico unveil £52m Lemar 

Thomas Lemar has been unveiled as an Atletico Madrid player after official confirmation of his £52million transfer from AS Monaco.
The versatile, World Cup-winning France midfielder was presented by his new club on Monday afternoon in the auditorium of Atletico’s Wanda Metropolitano home.
“I’m very happy to be here. I really want to meet all my new team-mates. I’ve met a few, but I want to meet them all,” Lemar said, per the official Atletico website.
“I also really want to meet the fans at the Wanda Metropolitano.
“(France team-mates) Antoine (Griezmann) and Lucas (Hernandez) have told me lots about the club. I’m very happy with the decision I made.
“I know this team demands hard work and I’ll give it my all for the team. If I need to run more, I’ll do it without a problem.”
Lemar agreed to join Atletico in June and arrived in Madrid last week to undergo a medical check-up at the Clinica Universidad de Navarra before training for the first time after cutting short his post-World Cup holiday.
Lemar won the Ligue 1 title in the principality in 2016/17 and also reached the semi-finals of the Champions League. His final season at Monaco, which came after a proposed switch to Arsenal collapsed, ended with a second-place domestic finish.