Atletico unveil £52m Lemar 

The versatile, World Cup-winning France midfielder was presented by his new club on Monday afternoon in the auditorium of Atletico’s Wanda Metropolitano home.

Thomas Lemar has been unveiled as an Atletico Madrid player after official confirmation of his £52million transfer from AS Monaco.

“I’m very happy to be here. I really want to meet all my new team-mates. I’ve met a few, but I want to meet them all,” Lemar said, per the official Atletico website.

“I also really want to meet the fans at the Wanda Metropolitano.

“(France team-mates) Antoine (Griezmann) and Lucas (Hernandez) have told me lots about the club. I’m very happy with the decision I made.

“I know this team demands hard work and I’ll give it my all for the team. If I need to run more, I’ll do it without a problem.”

Lemar agreed to join Atletico in June and arrived in Madrid last week to undergo a medical check-up at the Clinica Universidad de Navarra before training for the first time after cutting short his post-World Cup holiday.

Lemar won the Ligue 1 title in the principality in 2016/17 and also reached the semi-finals of the Champions League. His final season at Monaco, which came after a proposed switch to Arsenal collapsed, ended with a second-place domestic finish.