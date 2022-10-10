Atletico re-sign Griezmann from Barca

Atletico Madrid have announced that they have re-signed Antoine Griezmann from Barcelona, with the Frenchman penning a contract at Wanda Metropolitano until the summer of 2026.

The 31-year-old initially represented the capital giants between 2014 and 2019, making 257 appearances in all competitions, contributing 133 goals in the process.

Griezmann left for Barcelona ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, but he found it difficult to show his best form for the club and returned on loan to Atletico in August 2021.

The France international scored eight times for the Red and Whites last term before the loan deal was extended for another season, and he has made 11 appearances this term, contributing three goals and two assists.

Atletico had been using the forward off the bench in the second period earlier this season due to a complicated clause that is believed to have existed in his loan move from Barcelona.

The Red and Whites would allegedly have been committed to buying him from Barcelona for around £35m next summer if he appeared in at least 45 minutes of 14 of Atletico’s matches this term.

Manchester United were believed to be keeping a close eye on the developments, with the Red Devils looking to take advantage of the situation.

However, the speculation surrounding Griezmann’s future has now ended, with Atletico announcing that they have re-signed him on a deal until June 2026.

“The French striker signed his new contract for three more seasons,” read a statement on the capital outfit’s official website.

“Atletico de Madrid and FC Barcelona have reached an agreement over the transfer of Antoine Griezmann, who since the summer of 2021 and until now had played for our club on loan from FC Barcelona. In addition, the French striker has signed a contract that will link him to our club until 30 June 2026.”

Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany confirmed at the weekend that an agreement had been reached to allow the forward to return to Atletico.

“We have renegotiated the conditions with Atletico Madrid this week and we will receive between 20 and 30 million euros, depending on the bonuses,” Alemany said at a shareholders’ meeting.

“It’s a massive, extraordinary deal for us because of Griezmann salary – and same for [Philippe] Coutinho.”

Griezmann, who was believed to be on £300,000 a week at Barcelona, is expected to start Atletico’s key Champions League encounter with Club Brugge on Wednesday night.