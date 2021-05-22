Atletico Madrid have won their second La Liga title in seven years after coming from behind to beat Valladolid 2-1 on Saturday.

Atletico led city rivals Real Madrid by two points heading into the final day of the season, so a win would guarantee Diego Simeone’s side the title.

They were forced to earn the championship, though as Valladolid took the lead when Oscar Plano finished a slick team move in the 18th minute.

Atletico came back out after halftime with much more purpose and levelled in the 57th minute through Angel Correa before Luis Suarez scored the winner 10 minutes later.

Real Madrid also won with two late goals for a 2-1 win over Villarreal.