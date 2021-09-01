Atletico Madrid re-signs Griezmann

France forward Antoine Griezmann has made a shock return to Atletico Madrid just two years after leaving to join Barcelona, on the final day of a hectic European transfer window.

As confirmed by the club’s official website, Barcelona have loaned out French superstar Griezmann to arch-rivals and reigning La Liga champions Atletico Madrid.

The 30-year-old forward returns to the Wanda Metropolitano on a year-long loan deal which can be extended by another twelve months.

Griezmann has spent his entire professional career in Spain. Having started out at Real Sociedad, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner achieved fame after joining Atletico Madrid in 2014, as he plundered 133 goals and set up 50 more in 254 appearances over five seasons. During this time, he also won the UEFA Europa League, the UEFA Super Cup and the Spanish Super Cup.

Griezmann sealed a mega-money move to Barcelona in the summer of 2019, albeit in controversial circumstances. However, the 30-year-old has never been able to showcase his best abilities in the Blaugrana colours. To date, he made 102 appearances for the Catalan giants, managing just 35 goals and 16 assists