Atletico Madrid linked with move for Onuachu

Laliga champion, Atletico Madrid is monitoring Super Eagles striker, Paul Onuachu, and they could move in for him during the next transfer window.

The Colchoneros have had an underwhelming season. After their heroics of the previous campaign, Atletico Madrid has struggled to perform consistently.

Diego Simeone’s side is out of the Champions League, and it would take something extraordinary for them to win the Laliga as they sit 15 points off leaders, Real Madrid.

Luis Suarez has failed to replicate last season’s performances, and Griezmann has not been the same since he returned from Barcelona.

The Laliga champion would look to add more firepower to their attack, and according to Atletico Universe, the Colchoneros are looking in Onuachu’s direction.

The former Midtjylland man has been brilliant in the last two seasons, scoring 52 goals in his last 67 league games for Genk.

Onuachu could be a decent fit for Atletico Madrid as he has a decent hold-up play, and his aerial advantage could be a joker for Simeone.

Onuachu still has two years left on his contract at Genk, but any team looking to prise him away would have to cough out €25milliion euros.