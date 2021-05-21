Atletico Madrid in driving seat for La Liga title live on StarTimes

La Liga’s title-deciding final round will be played this weekend live.

Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid both go into the games with hopes of being crowned champions.

Diego Simeone’s side are two points clear at the top and need a win to secure the title against Zinedine Zidane’s squad.

Matches will be aired live and in HD on StarTimes.

Surprisingly, only one of the two powerhouses of Spanish football is involved in the nail-biting finish.

Going into the final round of matches, Atlético Madrid are in the driving seat, as they lead their city rivals Real Madrid by two points.

Barcelona, who are seven points adrift, no longer have a chance to catch Atlético.

A victory on Saturday for Diego Simeone’s team at Valladolid will see the Colchoneros win their 11th title – and their first since 2014.

A draw or defeat would open the door for Real to repeat last season’s triumph.

However, to stand a chance to do so, Los Blancos need to beat Villarreal at home in the Alfredo di Stéfano Stadium.

Should Atlético draw in Valladolid and Real beat Villarreal, both sides would have 84 points and Real would be crowned champions, irrespective of their result, based on the head-to-head results between the two teams.

Spain is one of the few countries in Europe where finals placings are decided on a head-to-head basis before the goal difference.

And as Real won 2-0 at home and drew 1-1 at Atlético, Zinedine Zidane’s team will finish ahead of their city rivals if they finish equal on points.

The fact that Real Madrid is in contention with one game to go, is rather remarkable, given the fact that in February Atlético were six points ahead of their bitter rivals and had played a game less.

