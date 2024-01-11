Atiku’s spokesman visits Tinubu, says no regret backing him + Video

The spokesman of the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council in the 2023 elections, Daniel Bwala, has visited President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

During the visit on Wednesday, the lawyer said he had not regret declaring his support for President Tinubu.

Bwala, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, who spoke with State House Correspondents after the meeting with the President, listed part of his reasons for backing Tinubu.

He said: “Some of his Ministers that were allegedly reported to have committed infractions, instead of protecting them, he asked that the law should have its own course and suspended somebody without wasting time.

“That to me is impressive because it’s about the people.

“Secondly, there has been this outcry that the government is bloated and the rest.

“Yesterday, he introduced a policy that reduced the cost of governance and today he told me it is just the beginning.

“There are many more decisions by the government that will reduce the cost of governance.

“What have we been talking about as citizens?

“If you don’t have a personal grudge against someone, if it is a policy issue, when policies are going correctly…and what I’m saying apart from today that I’m talking here, you all need to visit my Twitter page.

“In the last few days, I have been expressing my surprise and appreciation to the President for the decisions he is taking.

“So this is not about a political party and you need to know that like I said, I was with him before I left and I was doggedly committed to him.

“I told him today, I am committing to play my part to support your administration, and I have no apologies to anybody.”

On if he would dump the PDP for the APC, Bwala said: “APC is a party.

“President Bola Tinubu is my motivation.

“If supporting him will take me to APC, so be it.”

Tweeting on his X handle later in the day, Bwala said: “Today I was delighted to meet

@officialABAT, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, (GCFR) in the Villa to show appreciation and support for the bold decisions he is taking to deal with the crisis confronting our dear country.”