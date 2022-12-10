Atiku’s North East ardent campaigner dumps him for Tinubu

Jaml Isyaku Gwamna, an ardent support of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has dumped him for the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Eagle Online recalls that he recently donated a campaign office to the former Vice President in Gombe State.

Gwamna, a governorship aspirant on the platform of the PDP for the 2023 polls, made his decision known to newsmen on Friday in Gombe, the Gombe State capital.

This is coming a few days after the ardent campaigner of Abubakar in the North East held a closed door meeting with the vice presidential candidate of APC for the 2023 elections, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Gwamna said his decision followed the internal crisis, poor leadership, disregard for rule of law and disunity in the PDP.





