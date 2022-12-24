Atiku: Wike’s biggest miscalculation, by Yahaya M Sai- Baba

Not so many people know the man Atiku Abubakar, most new entrants into

politics just chance upon his name without doing any deep political

research on him, so they draw the usual run-off-mill assumption in the

name of conclusion that Atiku is just another usual politician who will

expire soon.

Let me clear some of your doubts, Atiku is a politician who has no

intention to retire, if Atiku leaves politics he can hardly remain

alive, politics has become part of his DNA ever since he left Customs

over 30 years ago for active Politics, he has remain active, he is going

nowhere. It is better to work with him than work against. Atiku is not a

part time politician, he is a professional.

Atiku was in the arrowhead of activism for call to Democracy in Nigeria

so he is a jungle expert when it comes to political guerrilla tactics,

what we call (Sari Ka Noke) it is an unconventional warfare that you

attack and hide, it normally last a long time with maximum damage to

opponents. This was how they fought to get the Military back to their

barracks, not so many people know that.

As if that is not enough, Atiku is a master, talented businessman who

has navigated multi-million dollar Companies to higher grounds, any

politician with resources; both human and capital is unstoppable, except

with apparatus of state, like Buhari employed in 2019.

Atiku is a highly skilled politician who has won and lost elections, so

only the use of undemocratic tactics like Buhari employed in 2019 can

defeat him now, because he knows all the bends and the twist.

If only Wike had intelligent advisers, the moment Atiku declared to run

for the PDP ticket for 2023, Wike should have opted out. I gave this

advice in one of the whatsapp groups we belong to with Wike and in

another with Tambuwal’s adviser, I am not sure Tambuwal withdrew

because of my advice, I don’t think so.

Tambuwal only saw the handwriting on the wall. It was clear he will not

win so he did a political master stroke, withdrew for the most likely

winner among them, who eventually won.

Let me digress a little to explain a certain myth that has been bandied

by some supporters of Wike, that had Tambuwal not withdrawn, Wike would

have won the PDP primaries, that Tambuwal betrayed Wike’s support for

him in 2019.

The votes’ gap between Atiku and Wike who came second is about 134

votes, the third person to Atiku and next to Wike had about 70 votes,

that is Saraki. Now, do the maths, none of the candidates got up to 100

votes after Wike, so, even if Tambuwal had remained in the race he

wouldn’t pull up to 100 votes, yet Atiku would have still won albeit

with a smaller gap, Tambuwal was only politically smart and calculative.

Bala Mohammed was on the ballot, also a sitting Governor like Tambuwal,

Udom and Wike.

Bala Mohammed got 20 votes, while Udom got 38 votes. Tambuwal’s

withdrawal only added flavor to the event, shows his smartness, but

certainly not a betrayal, neither was it a reason for the outcome.it was

a deft political move that saw him bounce back to National limelight,

Wike blew away that opportunity and even doing so now.

Wike and his group ought to know that if Atiku didn’t run, Wike would

still not have gotten the Ticket with Saraki in the race, because PDP

was in search of a National Candidate of which Saraki ranks above

Tambuwal and Wike in terms of National political outlook and national

spread, moreover the Saraki political generation is next in line after

Atiku’s generation then it will be followed by Wike, Tambuwal, Udom

and others. Everyone has his time.

Now for Wike or just anyone to think he can stop Atiku at the General

election in 2023, the person must be politically naive, how do you

intend to stop a man whom against your support came to your state

Capital in 2019 and still won the Primaries? Isn’t that like trying to

move Zuma rock to a different place?

Look! Till today Nigerians know that Atiku won the 2019 elections but

the instrumentality of the state was used to subvert the victory, now

another opportunity has come before Nigerians with a more credible

process like the use of BVAS but all you can think of is how to stop

that man? Think again! Strategy, it will be futile, instead join him to

win together like Tambuwal did at the Primaries.

Like I advised before the primaries, I will advise again, it is better

to stop all rants, all the undermining and all the anti-party and

anti-Atiku activities and join hands with the likely, most experienced,

most prepared candidate to win the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar so that

at victory you can negotiate all the goods for your people you claim you

are fighting for.

Nzogbu-Nzogbu is not Politics, Politics is lobbying, negotiation and

networking.

Sai- Baba writes in from Minna; Twitter: @boyemdee





