Atiku: We don’t want to whip a dead horse, APC tells PEPC

The All Progressives Congress on Wednesday in Abuja closed its case against the election petition of Alhaji Abubakar Atiku and the Peoples Democratic Party at the Presidential Election Petition Court without calling a single witness.

Counsel to the APC, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), told the court that there was no need “whipping a dead horse”.

Fagbemi said the evidence of President Bola Tinubu’s sole witness, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, was enough to do damage to the petitioners’ case.

He said: “Having taken a sober reflection of the entire case, we have enough evidence and we are not calling any witness.

“We do not intend to whip a dead horse.

“We announce the closure of the case of the third respondent.”

Fagbemi took this position after he cross-examined Bamidele, who was Tinubu’s star and only witness.

Bamidele, who is also a lawyer, told the court that the $460,000 forfeiture judgment tendered in evidence by the petitioners was not strong enough to warrant the nullification of Tinubu’s election.

According to the witness, the judgment of the United States of America court had Tinubu’s name on it but not as a criminal proceeding, but civil.

The witness insisted that it was not a criminal forfeiture but a civil one.

Bamidele, who is the Senate Majority Leader, held that Tinubu was not charged, arraigned, indicted or sentenced for any criminal offence by any court in the US.

He said: As far as criminal indictment is concerned, Tinubu has a clean bill of health because he was never indicted and convicted by any court in the United States.”

The witness told the court that he had known Tinubu for over 35 years, adding that in all those years, he knew the president as a bonafide Nigerian citizen by birth.

While answering questions posed by counsel to the petitioners, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), the witness said that Tinubu did not need to score 25 per cent of votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory to be declared winner of the February 25 presidential election.

He also said that the president did not need to win the election in his home state to be declared winner.

The witness insisted that Abuja was simply the Federal Capital City and had no special status attached to it.

He agreed with the petitioners’ counsel that President Tinubu scored 19.4 per cent of the total votes cast in the FCT.

The witness, who was led in evidence by counsel to Tinubu, Wole Olanipekin (SAN), said a judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja in a suit filed by Labour Party on the mode of collation of election results held that the Independent National Electoral Commission was at liberty to use any mode of collation it deemed fit.

The witness also told the court that he was licensed to practice at the New York Bar in the United States as well.

With the sole witness, Olanipekun also announced the closure of Tinubu’s defence against the petition filed by the PDP and Abubakar.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the closing of the defence by Tinubu and the APC marks the end of one phase and takes the case filed by PDP and Abubakar to its next phase, which is the exchanging of final written addresses among parties and closing arguments.

The presiding judge of the five-member panel, Justice Haruna Tsammani, gave the respondents: INEC, APC and Tinubu, 10 days to file their final written addresses, while the petitioners have seven days to respond and the respondents have another five days to reply on points of law.

Justice Tsammani said the parties would be communicated on the date for the adoption of the final written addresses.

NAN also reports that Abubakar came second in the February 25 presidential election, but he is urging the court to overturn Tinubu’s victory on account of electoral fraud and non-compliance with statutory provisions in the conduct of the election.