Atiku visits Osun for coronation of new monarch of Ijeshaland

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, on Friday attended the coronation ceremony of the new Owa Obokun of Ijeshaland, HRH Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, Ajimoko III.

The former Vice President, who is also Atayese of Ijeshaland, was accompanied by his wife, Hajjia Titi Abubakar, who hails from Ilesha township in the state.

Also on the trip with him were former Vice President Namadi Sambo and other associates.

Before the coronation ceremony, Abubakar paid a courtesy visit to the residence of a former Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

After the visit, Abubakar and Aregbesola, the Minister of Interior in the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, rode to the reception venue of the coronation ceremony where they were greeted by a large crowd of supporters.

The coronation ceremony of Oba Haastrup witnessed many dignitaries in attendance, with the new monarch appreciating all for turning up to a tumultuous ceremony.

Abubakar has since returned to Abuja.

Post Views: 17