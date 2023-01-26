Atiku to Tinubu: Attack on Buhari won’t save you

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2023 election in Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has told his counterpart in the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that his attack on President Muhammadu Buhari would not save him from defeat.

He spoke on Wednesday following the comments by Tinubu that the scarcities of fuel and Naira won’t stop his victory.

The former Lagos State Governor spoke in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, at the APC presidential rally.

Reacting to the development in a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communications, Phrank Shaibu, Abubakar said: “Even though the CBN policy affects all 18 political parties, Tinubu is the only one frustrated because his plan to deploy bullion vans and bribe poor voters and security agents on the day of election has failed woefully.

“Recall that on the eve of the 2019 Presidential election, two cash laden bullion vans were pictured entering Tinubu’s premises located on 26 Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi. Several petitions were written to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) but nothing was done.

“Also frustrated by President Muhammadu Buhari’s unwillingness to attend some of his insipid rallies, Tinubu launched an attack against the President who doubles as the Minister of Petroleum.

“The frustrated APC candidate stated, “You’re hoarding fuel and hoarding the naira. Still, we will vote, and we will win this election.

“Whether you change the ink of the naira or spend money till you are in debt, things won’t turn out as you hope, we are the ones who will win the election, and our opponents will fail.

“It is funny that Tinubu is just commenting over the fuel scarcity which started in different parts of the country as far back as February 2022. In Lagos, where Tinubu claims to be the landlord, the state has been witnessing fuel queues since last November. It is therefore dubious of Tinubu to try to extricate himself from the failures of his party because elections are 30 days away.

“Like his previous colourless rallies, the discombobulated APC candidate vowed that his supporters would use their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to ‘chase them out of power next month’.

“Besides, the so-called Lagos godfather, who says he will remove petrol subsidy on his first day in office if he wins, told the people of Ogun State that he will push the price of petrol below N200 per litre. It is obvious that he has not even read his own manifesto.

“Tinubu’s paranoia is clearly getting the best of him. He has gone from attacking the leader of his own party to Igbos and northerners all because he believes they are not supporting his failed Presidential ambition.

“For a man who claimed to have single handedly made Buhari President, it is funny that he is now running from pillar to post all in a bid to save what is left of his failed campaign.

“Having seen his imminent defeat at the polls, he is already using the fuel scarcity and naira redesign as excuses. Tinubu should throw in the towel or get ready to be disgraced on February 25, 2023. A word is enough for the wise.”