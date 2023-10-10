Atiku to Tinubu: 1,000 media advisers can’t save your sinking reputation

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the February 25, 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has told President Bola Tinubu that not even the appointment of 1,000 media aides can save what he labelled his sinking reputation.

The former Vice President spoke shortly after Tinubu announced the appointment of more media aides on Monday.

In a statement on Monday, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, unveiled the new appointees as Fela Durotoye, Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Values and Social Justice; Fredrick Nwabufo, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Engagement; Linda Nwabuwa Akhigbe, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Strategic Communications; Aliyu Audu, Special Assistant to the President on Public Affairs; and Francis Adah Abah, Personal Assistant to the President on Special Duties.

But reacting to the appointments through Phrank Shaibu, his Special Assistant, Abubakar said the appointments were a confirmation of his September 18, 2023 statement, where he revealed that the Tinubu government was on the verge of unleashing a propaganda unit.

He said: “I warned on September 18 that the Tinubu government was getting frustrated after being exposed for their many lies and that they would set up a propaganda unit.

“Now they have established a media and publicity directorate. This brings to 20 the number of media advisers appointed by Tinubu. In fact, about three of these appointees hold the exact same portfolio.

“We understand the desperation by Tinubu’s government which is currently facing a huge certificate forgery scandal and is about to be drowned by the files that the FBI will release regarding his heroin case in the United States.

“For a government that claims to be focused on fiscal discipline, it has appointed the largest number of non-statutory appointments. Isn’t it ironic that Tinubu has more media advisers than economic aides? It is obvious that he plans to use propaganda to rule. No wonder he has held only one cabinet meeting in five months.

“Tinubu and his lackeys must, however, understand that no matter the air freshener you use in spraying excreta, the stench can never go away. No amount of image laundering can save his sinking image.

“His list of media aides include: Ajuri Ngelale (Special Adviser Media and Publicity); Tunde Rahman (SSAP Media); Tope Ajayi (SSAP Media and Publicity); Abdulaziz Abdulaziz (SSAP Print Media); Otega Ogara (SSAP Digital/New Media); Segun Dada (SAP Social Media); Nosa Asemota (SAP Visual Communications); Sunday Moses (PA Videography); Taiwo Okonlawon (PA State photography); Moremi Ojudu (SAP, community engagement southwest); Tanko Yakasai (SAP, community engagement northwest); Chioma Nweze (SAP, community engagement southeast)., Abiodun Essiet (SAP, community engagement north-central); Abdulhamid Yahaya Abba (SAP, community engagement northeast); Emmanuella Eduozor (SAP Multimedia content production). This is apart from the Minister of Information and others appointed in the ministry to drive the propaganda.

“With the latest appointment, Tinubu now has over 20 media aides, the highest in the history of Nigeria. But propaganda can only go so far. Propaganda cannot put food on the table of the poor; it cannot make their infrastructure better; it cannot solve insecurity, and it definitely cannot bring in circumspect foreign investors.

“They can only like the character, Squealer, in Animal Farm, succeed at increasing the quantities of food available to the community only on paper.”