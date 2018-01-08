Atiku to Nigerians: PDP will not disappoint you

The Peoples Democratic Party is the only party that will transform the country and take its economy back to prosperity.

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said this in Kaduna at the weekend when one of his supporters, Zainab Musa Pindar, organised a reception for him at the Arewa House, welcoming him back to the PDP.

A statement by Jacob Onjewu Dickson, the spokesman of the Chairman of Atiku Care Foundation, Ambassador Aliyu Ibn Abbas, made avaikable to newsmen in Kaduna on Monday, informed that the Wazirin Adamawa further told his supporters to spread the gospel of PDP’s good plans to the people at the grassroots.

“PDP still remains the only national party in Nigeria. It is the hope of the common man to be free from the fraud called the APC,” Abubakar, who was represented by Abbas said.

He praised Pindar for committing her resources to funding the lavish reception, while adding that Nigeria needs such patriotic youth in good positions to contribute meaningful ideas that would move the country forward.

Earlier in her remarks at the gathering, Pindar vowed to do everything within her capacity to project and campaign for the success of the Waziri Adamawa and the PDP come 2019.

“We will use our time, resources, energy and contacts in ensuring the PDP and Waziri Adamawa are successful in the 2019 election. #AtikuCareProject2019,” she said.

The programme attracted some very important personalities, including Alhaji Ibrahim Aliyu Wusono, the PDP Secretary i. Kaduna State; Hon. A.A Yaron Kirki Sardaunan Kajuru represented the dormer Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Mukhtar Ramalan Yero; Alhaji Yusuf Dan Bala; and the PDP Local Government Chairman Igabi Local Government.