Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has advised the newly elected executives of the Nigeria Guild of Editors, led by Mustapha Isah, to be a strong voice for good governance and the rule of law.

Reacting to the election of the new executives of the NGE, the former Vice President advised the new Guild leaders to “demonstrate courage by speaking out on behalf of the ordinary Nigerians who have no voice in the face of excruciating challenges of existence.

“The media is the watchdog of society and therefore they have a great responsibility for holding leaders accountable in order to promote good governance and the rule of law.”

The Waziri of Adamawa also advised the new leaders of the Guild to show courage in the demonstration of their responsibilities as watchdogs of society.

Abubakar said: “The press is indispensable to a free, democratic society.

“So, you are the voice of the people.

“Your role is not that of cheerleaders, but of holding government accountable for the good of democracy.”

Abubakar also urged members of the Nigerian media to emphasise things that unite the people rather than those that divide them, adding that they should respect and reflect all shades of opinions in the country instead of suppressing certain points of view.