Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has said it is shameful President Muhammadu Buhari had yet to react to a damning report that 98 million Nigerians live in multi-dimensional poverty almost a month after its release.

Abubakar said this in a statement on Saturday by his media aide, Mazi Paul Ibe.

He said rather than finding solutions to the challenges confronting the country, Buhari was busy hounding the opposition and the judiciary.

The statement, titled: “React to the ruins your administration caused and stop campaign of calumny against opposition, judiciary – Atiku replies Buhari,” reads in full:

On July 10, the United Nations reawakened Nigerians to the brutal reality of how poorly the Gen. Muhammadu Buhari administration has managed the nation’s economy with a damning verdict that 98 million Nigerians live in multi-dimensional poverty.

Like it is typical of General Buhari and his handlers, they didn’t make any comment about the scary statistics coming from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Perhaps, one reason they didn’t want to comment on the report is because it is factual – Nigerians in the past four years indeed live in multi-dimensional poverty.

Quite regrettably too, the administration has been groping in the dark since 2015, the reason majority of Nigerians decided not to reward their failures during the February 23 presidential poll consequently leading to the heist that characterized the conduct of that poll.

The other plausible reason they didn’t deem it fit to respond to the report is because Atiku Abubakar has yet to make a remark on the report. If the only reason why the Buhari administration will react to the affliction it has brought on Nigerians is for Atiku to call the nation’s attention to how bad things have gone in the country under the slumber of General Buhari, Atiku will more than always, be ready to stand and speak up for the millions of countrymen and women who have become victims of his (Buhari’s) misrule and grand cluelessness.

A Commander-in-Chief, who fits the bill will not act unconstrained about reports from a reputable media organization on welfare and wellbeing of troops at the frontline of combat. Shamefully, however, up till this moment the Buhari administration won’t cause even a blinker on the damning report. Like is the case with other dysfunctional aspects of the system, his (Buhari’s) administration prefers to live in denial, relying on propaganda – the only machine that they know how to operate without a glitch.

We need to restate that Atiku Abubakar respects the practical purpose of the judiciary as an arm of government saddled with the responsibility of dispensing justice. Therefore, for the Buhari administration to call out the judiciary on how they might choose to do their job is not only an emotional blackmail to the bench, it is also very disrespectful to the integrity of the honourable justices of the court of law.