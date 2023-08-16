Atiku to ARCON: You can’t remove public eyes from Tribunal

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 elections in Nigeria, says public eyes can’t be removed from the judiciary handling the petitions from the polls.

He stated this in a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communications, Phrank Shaibu, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Abubakar was reacting to the destruction of billboards with the inscription: “All Eyes on The Judiciary.”

Shuaibu said the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria could pull down all billboards carrying the advert across Nigeria, but the public’s eyes remained on the judiciary.

Shuaibu said that even arbiters of justice knew that all eyes were on them because of the historic nature of their assignment.

He faulted the dissolution of the advertising standard panel charged with the duty of ensuring that adverts conform with the laws of the federation as well as the code of advertising ethics of the advertising profession.

ALSO READ:

Shuaibu said the entire incident reinforced the argument that election cases in court ought to be completed before inauguration of elected officials.

He added: “The basic principle of social justice is about the people.

“The advertisers of the bill boards only did what the norm is in civilized climes.

“It was the agents working to impress an interest that read meanings to that innocuous advert.

“Otherwise, it is a basic principle that eyes must be on the wheel of justice.

“Eyes must naturally be on the wheel of justice because when justice is delivered, it must be seen to have been just!”