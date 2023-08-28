Atiku taunts Tinubu over primary, secondary school certificates

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 elections in Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has taunted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his primary and secondary school certificates, which qualified him for admission into Chicago State University, United States of America.

The former Vice President took to his Twitter handle in the early hours of Sunday to query the President’s background.

The Eagle Online recalls that Abubakar is in court in the United States of America querying President Tinubu’s certificate from Chicago State University.

He said there were differences on the newly-issued certificates to Tinubu.

He pointed at the different dates and logos on the certificate.

However on Sunday, Abubakar raised the issue of the lower schools certificates that made Tinubu qualified for university admission.

The PDP presidential candidate and former Vice President tweeted: “I woke up this morning wondering how we got to this cul de sac.

“In 1999, @officialABAT claimed he attended St. John’s Primary School, Aroloya, Lagos, before proceeding to Children Home School in Ibadan.

“According to him, his next port of call in his educational journey was Government College Ibadan and, Richard Daley College and Chicago State University in the United States. Curiously, in 2023, Tinubu settled with attending only @ChicagoState.

“I am scratching my head.

“How is that possible?

“Methinks that all well-meaning Nigerians should be as confused as I am with Tinubu’s declaration that he had no primary and secondary education, yet he has a university degree.

“You may wish to #AskTinubu how he attained this feat so that we can learn from his ingenuity.”