Atiku speaks on video alleging his declaration for 2019 presidential poll

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has distanced himself from a video purporting to be a formal declaration of his intent to contest the 2019 presidential election.

The former Vice President reacted to the video, which is now in circulation, through his media office in Abuja.

He said the video is a bad job of bad people with bad intentions.

According to Abubakar, some mischief makers are using a video clip extracted from his 2011 presidential declaration to create a false impression that he has formally declared for the 2019 presidential election.

He said such propaganda is being deliberately promoted by political opponents in order to create acrimony.

Abubakar advised those involved in such “laughable and unintelligent propaganda of lies and intentional mischief to find something useful to do with their time instead of using his name to achieve their malicious political objectives”.

Describing those behind the fake video clip “as a group of incompetent and bumbling political novices who cannot see the loopholes in their own stories”, the former Vice President advised members of the Nigerian press to be wary of uncritically lapping up fake news materials from groups that don’t care about their own credibility.

He said “while fake news merchants don’t bother about ethics and their reputation”, members of the press have more to lose if they take stories from such disreputable groups without verification.

The Waziri Adamawa added that spreading false stories about any individual politician is not within the protected boundaries of free speech, and that the traditional media should take the first step by not helping fake news merchants to promote their agenda.