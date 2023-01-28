Atiku speaks on CBN’s Naira redesign policy

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has released a video on his position on the January 31st deadline of the ongoing currency redesign program of the CBN.



In a video he released, Atiku Abubakar called for a slight extension of the monetary conversation policy to ease the burden of the policy on ordinary Nigerians especially the unbanked population in the rural areas.



Reports from commercial banks indicate that as at Friday, virtually all banks were still paying the old naira notes to customers making withdrawal over the counter. New notes are only available at the ATMs where a daily withdrawal limit of 20,000 exists.



Most traders, including transporters have stopped collecting the old notes triggering crisis in market places and restaurants across the country.



Atiku called on the CBN to extend the deadline slightly to ease the burden of the masses.