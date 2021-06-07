The Atiku Media Office has advised the public to disregard a 2023 campaign poster currently in circulation in Abuja featuring former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and an aspirant in the Anambra State governorship election, Prof. Charles Soludo, saying it is “handiwork of mischief makers.”

This was contained in a statement signed by Abubakar’s Media Adviser, Mazi Paul Ibe, on Monday on behalf of the Atiku Media Office.

Ibe noted that his principal is of the Peoples Democratic Party, while Soludo is of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, adding: “It is silly of anyone to attempt to drag the former vice president into an election in Anambra which outcome will be determined by the people of the state.

“We know nothing about the posters or those who may have promoted it. It is obvious that this is a work of mischief.”

Ibe said Abubakar is presently preoccupied with joining hands with other well-meaning Nigerians to help in finding solutions to the myriad of challenges plaguing the nation such as insecurity and economic downturn marked by joblessness and extreme poverty.

He said: “That explains why last Monday, the Waziri of Adamawa (inaugurated) the headquarters of Standard Micro Finance Bank and two manufacturing plants, promoted by him in Yola to provide much-needed jobs and opportunities.

“We wish to restate that the purported 2023 campaign posters in circulation linking Atiku to Soludo (are) the handiwork of mischief makers and should be ignored.”